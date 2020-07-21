Menu
Jason Gale had been missing for a week south of Perth before his body was discovered today.
Breaking

Megan Gale’s brother found dead

by Rohan Smith
21st Jul 2020 8:15 PM

The body of Jason Gale has been found in a suburb of Perth after the 49-year-old went missing last Tuesday.

The brother of Australian supermodel Megan Gale was the subject of a large-scale police search before his body was found today at Karragullen today.

In a statement, WA Police said a member of the public spotted Mr Gale's 1999 Honda CR-V and a search area was narrowed down.

"A search of the area was commenced and the body of a deceased person, believed to be Mr Gale, was located," the statement read.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious.

Mr Gale's family raised concerns and urged him to make contact after he was last seen driving a 1999 Honda CR-V sedan a week ago.

The last sighting of Jason Gale.
The 49-year-old has been found dead.
Megan Gale, pictured during a racing fashion event at David Jones in Sydney.
The last sighting of Mr Gale was around 9.40am on Tuesday, when he purchased petrol and water in Pingelly, a town in the Wheatbelt region of WA, around 158km from Perth.

Friends told 7 News Mr Gale was known to take solo trips but that the length of his latest absence is unusual.

Megan Gale, 44, grew up in the Kwinana area of Western Australia as the youngest of three siblings.

The supermodel and mum of two, who is engaged to former AFL star Shaun Hampson, had not publicly commented on her brother's disappearance.

Lifeline: 11 13 14.

More to come.

