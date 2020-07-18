Megan Gale’s brother Jason is missing

Supermodel Megan Gale’s brother Jason has been reported missing from his Perth home, with WA police issuing a frantic alert.

On Friday afternoon, WA Police issued an alert seeking information from the public to locate Jason Gale.

The 49-year-old was reported missing from his home address in Bibra Lake in Perth.

He is believed to be driving a 1999 silver coloured Honda CR-V station sedan, registration 1BOI107.

Jason Gale has been missing since Tuesday. Picture: Facebook/Western Australia Police Force

The last sighting of Mr Gale was around 9.40am on Tuesday, when he purchased petrol and water in Pingelly, a town in the Wheatbelt region of WA, around 158km from Perth.

Friends told 7 News Mr Gale was known to take solo trips but that the length of his latest absence is unusual.

He is described as fair skinned, 180cm in height, with short curly grey/brown coloured hair and brown eyes.

Concerns are held for his welfare and police ask that anyone with information regarding his whereabouts call 131444 immediately.

The car Jason Gale was last seen in.

Megan Gale, 44, grew up in the Kwinana area of Western Australia as the youngest of three siblings.

Her modelling career took off when she was just 18 after winning a competition in her home town.

Then, in 1999, she landed a role in a string of ads for Italian telecommunications company Omnitel.

Gale was embraced by her Italian audience and her success in Europe soon raised her profile back home.

Over the years, she has also worked as a brand ambassador, fashion designer and actor after starring in big screen hits such as The Water Diviner and Mad Max: Fury Road.

The supermodel and mum of two, who is engaged to former AFL star Shaun Hampson, has yet to comment publicly on the unfolding situation.

Megan Gale has not commented on the matter.

