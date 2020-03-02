Meghan ‘wants gig in superhero movie’

Meghan Markle has reportedly told her agent she wants them to bag her a superhero role in a Hollywood blockbuster film..

As reported in The Sun, her agent, Nick Collins is reportedly busy trying to secure her an offer.

"He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film," a source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

"He's actively seeking such a movie for her. He's saying she is available and open to the best offers.

"Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she's looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen.

"She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle.

"But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go … something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and centre."

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits. The former actress is pursuig top Hollywood roles. Picture: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Collins previously represented the 38-year-old when she was on the TV show Suits.

Earlier this year it was revealed Meghan signed a deal with Disney in return for a donation to a wildlife charity.

BACK TO WORK

The Duchess of Sussex will do the voiceover to help fund Elephants Without Borders, an organisation that helps to track and protect the animals from poaching.

And last year Prince Harry was filmed appearing to lay the groundwork for her work with Disney, at the London premiere of The Lion King.

The Duke, 35, pointed to his wife and said in hushed tones: "You do know she does voiceovers?"

Mr Iger, looking surprised, replies, "Ah I did not know that", before Harry continues "you seem surprised, she's really interested".

The Disney bigwig says: "We'd love to try. That's a great idea."

It has been reported that the Duke and Duchess could sign a deal with Netflix.

They are also believed to have a nine-point plan for their own "empire" which could include "Oprah documentaries".

And it is thought they may receive a book deal worth more than they Obamas' £49m ($A96.32m).

Behind the scenes of the series Suits. Meghan Markle wishes to return to actress mode. Picture: Instagram/Patrick Adams

The couple are currently living with baby Archie in an £11m ($A21.62) property in Vancouver Island where they are spending their days hiking, cooking and doing yoga, according to a friend.

As the couple find their way after stepping down as senior royals, they withdrew applications to trademark Sussex Royal, after the Queen banned them from using the word "royal".

And as part of the Megxit deal, Harry must ditch his honorary military positions for at least 12 months.

The pair released an extraordinary statement after this was confirmed detailing what their life outside the Royal Family will look like.

But the 1114 word post on their Sussex Royal website sparked claims the couple are "very unhappy" with their Megxit agreement.

ROYAL HEADACHE

Royal police are facing a security headache when the Duchess of Sussex leaves baby Archie in Canada to fly to Britain this week.

Officers will have to divvy up roles to guard Meghan in London and her son in Vancouver.

The decision to leave the nine-month-old behind is likely to add up to £50,000 ($A98,000) to the runaway royals' ever-mounting security bill.

It will also disappoint the Queen and other senior royals who have not seen the baby for 14 weeks.

A royal insider said: "Meghan's London jaunt is proving a real headache.

"It's an expensive time just when the costs of looking after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are under scrutiny."

Last week, Canadian police said they would stop assisting with security when the couple stepped down as working royals on March 31.

It means Harry and Meghan's £20 million-a-year ($A39m) security bill looks to fall squarely on the taxpayer-funded Met Police.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have made their home for now in Canada with their son Archie. But both parents are travelling and will leave Archie there. Picture: Supplied

The couple's team of about six royal protection officers cost taxpayers £600,000 ($A1.180m). This goes on salaries, overtime, overseas allowance, pensions, flights and accommodation.

Costs will rise greatly when the couple are permanently abroad.

An internal memo predicts the couple will need at least 12 officers to cover them on trips, which are often made apart.

Our source said: "Next week will demonstrate the colossal challenges and sums involved when Harry and Meghan are in London needing security just as much as Archie.

"It's as much as another £50,000 ($A98,000) to what's already being run up. But none of that will matter to senior royals who are despondent at not seeing the baby for so long."

Harry and Meghan believe they are legally entitled to year-round police protection and appear unwilling to pay for it.

The couple's final official engagement is expected to be Commonwealth Day with the Queen at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

A spokeswoman said: "We don't comment on their schedule."

- with The Sun