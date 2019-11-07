Meghan’s sister makes bullying complaint

The half-sister of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who was reported to police over her relentless nasty social media posts about her famous sister, has complained about being the victim of cyber-bullying.

In an interview with TV news outlet Fox13 in the US, Samantha Markle said the negative attacks were "overwhelming".

"Sharing my address, sharing my private information, social security information, medical records, and some of these trolls will literally stop at nothing," she said.

Samantha Markle spoke to a Florida TV station. Picture: Fox13

"There are also people who are mentally unstable who take it to a really irrational level, threats and spending their full time, around-the-clock obsessing about me," she said.

"We need to be adults and agree to disagree. Just because you don't like someone or what they have to say, it doesn't mean you harass them … I don't think it is right that they're allowed to do it anonymously behind an avatar."

Markle, who lives in Florida, has reportedly filed a criminal complaint with police about the bullying.

But Markle has also been the subject of complaints from people who say her own bullying of Meghan has gone too far.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed earlier this year that they had received complaints about her and that it was part of a long, wide-ranging investigation. The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

Samantha Markle said Meghan (pictured) should “apologise” to her estranged dad, Thomas. Picture: Meghan Markle/Instagram

Since her sister joined the royal family, Samantha has often lashed out at them online.

She blamed Meghan for banishing their father and other members of the family, has called her "inhumane" and "the Duchess of Nonsense" while labelling Harry a "hamster" and a "wuss".

More recently, Markle lashed out at her sister after she said in a documentary that she found life in the public eye "challenging".

"I think it's really ludicrous that someone who's escorted around the world by millions of dollars' worth of security on private jets, as a millionaire, could ever complain about anything," Markle said to Inside Edition in the US.

Samantha Markle has lashed out at the royal couple on social media. Now she’s complaining about online abuse. Picture: Supplied

But now, Markle, who is in a wheelchair, now wants to settle the rift, pointing to her father's strained relationship with Meghan.

"I'd like for them to be able to get together and for her to apologise and say, 'Wow, my life was caught up in a media storm, but, Dad, I love you. I'm sorry this happened,'" Markle told Fox 13.

Meghan and Thomas Markle have been estranged ever since he missed her royal wedding to Harry in May 2018.

Their relationship grew even more acrimonious after he published a letter from her begging him to stop speaking to the media and stop siding with her half-sister, who she accused of selling stories to tabloids.

Thomas Markle and Meghan stopped talking after he didn’t attend her wedding. Picture: Supplied

THE QUEEN DITCHES FUR

Meanwhile, new outfits designed for the Queen will no longer be made with real fur, Buckingham Palace said, in a move welcomed by animal rights activists. However, while the 93-year-old monarch's future garments will be made with fake fur, she will not dispose of old outfits adorned in real fur. "As new outfits are designed for The Queen, any fur used will be fake," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

"We are not suggesting that all fur on existing outfits will be replaced, or that The Queen will never wear fur again. The Queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe." Over the years, the queen has been photographed in an array of fully fur or fur-trimmed outfits including evening stoles, ceremonial robes, winter hats and coats.

Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) welcomed the move.

"We're raising a glass of gin and Dubonnet to the Queen's compassionate decision to go fur-free," PETA UK wrote on its Twitter feed.

The Queen has worn fur throughout her life. Picture: AP

The news follows steps by several fashion houses to go fur-free and improve their green and ethical credentials as consumers became more environmentally aware.

Last year, London Fashion Week, a trade event where designers present their latest creations on the catwalk, declared itself fur-free for the first time.

- with Fox News