Mel, Jock and Andy are back for MasterChef

If 2020 taught us anything it’s that Melissa Leong is an absolute star, with her, Jock and Andy returning for MasterChef 2021.

If 2020 taught us anything it’s that Melissa Leong is an absolute star, with her, Jock and Andy returning for MasterChef 2021.

MasterChef 2021 has been described as: "The most delicious season ever," and we're 100 per cent convinced that it will be.

In an inspiring new promo dropped today by Channel 10, MasterChef Australia judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen are back in the kitchen, ready to introduce the next generation of exceptional home cooks.

"Sacrificing everything to follow their food dreams, this season's passionate contestants have put their lives on hold to be part of this life-changing experience," reads the press release.

Honestly, we're all just here for Melissa's fabulous outfits and lipstick choices.

Everyone is looking forward to Mel showing off her incredible vocabulary again. Picture: Channel 10

RELATED: 'Time has come': MasterChef star splits

Last year, MasterChef was revamped with the three new judges, proving to be a massive hit with the viewers.

While it was an all-stars 'Back To Win' season with fan favourites returning to the show, 2021 will go back to its roots with incredible home cooks around Australia competing for the title.

"While they may well be home cooks, as the season is progressing we're seeing dishes that I'd be proud to have on my menu," Jock explains in the clip.

Channel 10 has released its first promo for MasterChef 2021. Picture: Channel 10

RELATED: MasterChef star's 'sexiest' photo shoot

"2020 was a year where people have really gone, 'What am I doing with my life?'" Andy added. "And I think that has brought these contestants to this place."

"People have decided and realised, if not now, when?" echoed an incredibly wise Melissa.

Speaking to the camera, Jock added: "They're at a stage in their life where they know what they want to do. They've turned their life upside down to do this."

"And now that they're all here … this is the journey they have all been waiting for," concluded Andy.

MasterChef Australia coming soon to 10 and WIN Network.

Originally published as Mel, Jock and Andy are back for MasterChef