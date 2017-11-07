Melbourne Cup excitement hits Murwillumbah

IT'S time to dust out the suit and make sure the fascinator is in place as the Melbourne Cup celebrations kick off in Murwillumbah.

There's going to be plenty of fun down at the Tweed River Jockey Club as punters come to watch the race that stops a nation.

While the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting 70 per cent chance of showers with a top of 25 degrees, nothing will put a dampener on or off the field today in Murwillumbah.

Share your fashion, big wins and fun form today by using the hashtag #TweedCup throughout the day for your photos to be featured on Tweed Daily News.