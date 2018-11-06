Menu
WINNERS: The best-dressed finalists at the Tweed River Jockey Club on 2017 Melbourne Cup Day.
Melbourne Cup fever set to hit all time high in Murwillumbah

Aisling Brennan
by
6th Nov 2018 9:40 AM

THE frocks and fillies are ready for the biggest day on the racing calendar as the Melbourne Cup celebrations kick off in Murwillumbah.

There's going to be plenty of fun down at the Tweed River Jockey Club as punters come to watch the race that stops a nation.

The first of the day in Murwillumbah is due to get under way at 12.55pm with the running of the Elders Real Estate Benchmark 50 handicap (1010m).

It's going to be a hot day down at the track, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting 35 degrees.

The Rural Fire Service has also issued a total fire ban across the Northern Rivers.

But keep the umbrellas nearby as there's also a 20 per cent chance of a shower this afternoon.

Share your fashion, big wins and fun from today by using the hashtag #TweedCup throughout the day for your photos to be featured on Tweed Daily News.

