Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
More cases have been detected in people linked to a Melbourne quarantine hotel at the centre of a new coronavirus cluster.
More cases have been detected in people linked to a Melbourne quarantine hotel at the centre of a new coronavirus cluster.
Health

Melbourne hotel cluster rises to eight cases

by Angie Raphael
10th Feb 2021 5:42 PM

Two more cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the Holiday Inn quarantine hotel at Melbourne Airport.

The infected people are a worker and a previous resident who left the facility on February 7.

"There may be exposure sites linked to the previous resident," the Victorian Health Department said.

"Interviews are underway and any sites will be published online.

"There are currently no exposure sites linked to the hotel quarantine worker."

The number of cases linked to the Holiday Inn outbreak now stands at eight.

Originally published as Melbourne hotel cluster rises to 8 cases

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bombers ‘the bridesmaid’ for too long, says new coach

        Premium Content Bombers ‘the bridesmaid’ for too long, says new coach

        Sport New AFL senior men’s coach reckons current talent along with new recruits will propel the squad to premiership glory.

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays.

        Consultation on mega school ramps up ahead of design process

        Premium Content Consultation on mega school ramps up ahead of design process

        News Plans for the Murwillumbah mega school are moving ahead

        Byron shrugs surfie image, to become ‘fittest’ of them all

        Premium Content Byron shrugs surfie image, to become ‘fittest’ of them all

        News It seems Byron has more gyms per head of population than much larger capital...