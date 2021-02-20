Melissa Caddick went on a shredding spree

Missing Dover Heights woman Melissa Caddick shredded hundreds of documents in September — about the time ASIC kicked off its investigation into her business.

Missing accountant Melissa Caddick went on a document-shredding spree around the time the corporate watchdog began investigating her over claims of a multimillion-dollar fraud.

Former colleagues who worked with the Dover Heights businesswoman have provided police with an important insight into Ms Caddick's professional life and behaviour before her disappearance last November.

The women and their families unwittingly became alleged victims after trusting Ms Caddick with their life savings.

The news comes as authorities edge closer to launching a criminal investigation into Ms Caddick's alleged scam and adding her name to NSW's wanted list.

While the mother-of-one, 49, has not been seen since the Australian Securities and Investments Commission raided her home on November 11, police suspect she may still be alive.

Investigators recently learnt that Ms Caddick organised a document destruction company to get rid of hundreds of files from her home in September last year.

The company swept up the documents and destroyed them all offsite.

At the time, Ms Caddick was running her finance firm Maliver Pty Ltd from an office inside her $6m mansion, where she also hosted clients for lavish lunches and dinners.

The shredding occurred around September 8, when ASIC kicked off its investigation into Ms Caddick after learning she was using someone else's Australian Financial Services Licence to manage clients' money.

ASIC raids Melissa Caddick office. Picture: NSW Police

Ms Caddick's meticulous organisation, confidence and penchant for the finer things in life all contributed to a facade of success that tricked even her colleagues.

Last week, investigators at Bondi Police Station interviewed for more than five hours a woman who previously worked with Ms Caddick.

The woman first met Ms Caddick 20 years ago when she was working at Wise Financial Services, and ended up in an administrative role alongside her.

The job largely involved filing documents but the woman had no idea Ms Caddick was allegedly forging financial statements and duping clients - including herself.

Like many of Ms Caddick's friends, the former colleague trusted her with her own money.

The woman's family invested about $1 million in total and believed it would support their children in the future.

"She has robbed from my poor kids," the woman's husband said.

Another former colleague, who worked with Ms Caddick until 12 months ago, believed her wages were being paid into a superannuation fund worth about $700,000.

She has since learnt that never happened.

Melissa Caddick has disappeared without a trace. Picture: Andy Baker

It can be revealed Ms Caddick demanded that some of her clients dump their accountants and sign up with an accountant of her choice.

According to a statement provided to NSW Police, Edmond Ong, of Superannuation Accounting Services, had about 10 Maliver clients on his books.

One of those, who spoke on the basis of anonymity, said Ms Caddick would only agree to manage his finances if he engaged Mr Ong.

"She more or less said 'I have space for you but you have to change accountants because yours is too slow'," the 70-year-old said.

Back at Ms Caddick's home, her husband Anthony Koletti is receiving a court-ordered weekly allowance of $1700, which investors have tried to stop through legal proceedings. There is no suggestion Mr Ong, who did not return phone calls, or Mr Koletti are involved in any wrongdoing in relation to the ASIC investigation or Ms Caddick's disappearance.

One investor spoke of a phone call he received from Mr Koletti, a DJ, two weeks after Ms Caddick disappeared.

"He kept saying don't worry, it's all in trust, it will be sorted out," the investor said.

The ASIC case against Ms Caddick is back before the Federal Court on Monday.

