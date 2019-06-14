Menu
Tweed United Metro North and South League sides.
Tweed United Metro North and South League sides.
Soccer

Melnik double seals win

Michael Doyle
by
14th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

FOOTBALL: Tweed United star Emily Melnik scored twice as her side defeated fourth-placed Coomera in the Metro North League.

United had five different goal scorers in the 6-4 win, with Ashteal Kolovos, Jasmine Riddle, Kristy-Ann Parsons and Chelsea Feuerriegel all finding the back of the net.

Coach Mark Griffiths said he was again pleased with the performance and attitude from his team.

"It was a very physical game against Coomera, but we expected that,” he said.

"It was a good result and a fantastic effort by all the girls.”

In the Metro South League fixture between Tweed and Kingscliff, the Tweed side were able to get an overdue win.

Matilda Regan was the major difference between the two sides, scoring a hat-trick in the 5-0 win.

