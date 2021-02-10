Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four men have been arrested and $17.79 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.
Four men have been arrested and $17.79 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.
News

Men accused of cultivating $17.8m cannabis to enter pleas

Aisling Brennan
10th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three Vietnamese men who allegedly were involved in the cultivation of an estimated $17.79 million dollars worth of cannabis will be disputing the facts of the case against them.

Khac Ngoc Mai, Kien Sy Ngo and Giang Hoang are each charged with cultivating a prohibited plant with a large commercial quantity and participating in a criminal group activity.

The group were arrested in June over their alleged involvement in a large-scale cultivation of cannabis at a remote 48.5ha property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberage.

Police allegedly located and seized 7200 cannabis plants, and about 50kg of cannabis head, with an estimated potential street value of $17.79 million.

Four men have been arrested and $17.79 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.
Four men have been arrested and $17.79 million worth of cannabis was seized during a raid at a property on Bungawalbin Whiporie Road, Gibberagee.

The seizure was the largest industrial grow-house cannabis crop located by NSW Police since 2010.

The trio’s case was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court last month, where the court heard there were still ongoing discussions with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The court heard the three men, who remain in custody, are expected to enter pleas but are disputing the facts.

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

They are set to appear before Lismore Local Court on March 10.

Meanwhile, their co-accused, Trong Tung Tran, who is also facing the same charges but is being represented separately, will be appearing before Lismore Local Court on February 10 for further mention.

cannabis cultivation lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire at timber yard could smoulder for hours, fireys warn

        Premium Content Fire at timber yard could smoulder for hours, fireys warn

        News Firefighters are using specialist equipment, including gas detectors and a thermal imaging camera, to monitor the situation.

        Safer Internet Day: Guide for parents to protect children

        Premium Content Safer Internet Day: Guide for parents to protect children

        News Three in every 10 teenagers are being contacted by strangers online, and one local...

        Police call for dashcam footage of truck, bike crash

        Premium Content Police call for dashcam footage of truck, bike crash

        News Crash investigators are calling for witnesses to come forward