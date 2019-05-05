Men armed with pole, glass bottle demand cash in Bogangar

Two men are due to appear in the Tweed Heads Local Court today following a home invasion in Bogangar yesterday.

POLICE have arrested two men who allegedly demanded money while armed with a metal pole and a glass bottle during a home invasion in Bogangar.

About 9am on Saturday, two unknown men walked through the front door of a home on Maple St, Bogangar, and allegedly abused and threatened the residents of the home.

One of the men was armed with a metal pole, while the other was armed with a glass bottle.

They fled the scene on foot and no one was physically injured during the incident.

The men then entered the unlocked front door of a home on Oleander Avenue.

Once inside the home they allegedly demanded money and threatened the occupants before they fled on foot without taking anything from the home.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police were told one of the men allegedly caused panel and paint damage to a car with a glass bottle.

Police arrested two men, both aged 18 at the scene and they were taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where they were charged.

The men are believed to have been involved in a number of thefts in the area.

The first man was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, aggravated break and enter to commit serious indictable offence, behave in offensive manner in/near public place, resist or hinder officer in the execution of duty, enter vehicle or boat without consent of owner.

The second man was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Both men were refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday.

Tweed Byron Police District Acting Detective Inspector Grant Erickson said the incidents reiterate the importance of properly securing your home and property.

"Most break and enters, stolen motor vehicles and similar crimes are preventable,” he said.

"You can actively reduce your chances of becoming a victim by using common sense and taking simple steps to secure your home.”