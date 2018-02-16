Men charged after drugs, weapon found

Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

TWO men have been charged with various offences after police executed a search warrant at a Tweed Heads South home this week.

Tweed Byron Police District and dog unit officers attended the William St home about 8.45am on Wednesday.

Police allegedly located prohibited drugs believed to be methylamphetamine, MDMA and cannabis.

They also seized an amount of cash and a prohibited weapon.

A 54-year-old man was charged with supplying a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited weapon without a licence.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, March 12.

A 24-year-old man was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime and carrying a weapon upon apprehension.

He was refused bail and was due to face Byron Bay Local Court this week.