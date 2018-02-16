Menu
Login
News

Men charged after drugs, weapon found

Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
Police in Coffs harbour Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

TWO men have been charged with various offences after police executed a search warrant at a Tweed Heads South home this week.

Tweed Byron Police District and dog unit officers attended the William St home about 8.45am on Wednesday.

Police allegedly located prohibited drugs believed to be methylamphetamine, MDMA and cannabis.

They also seized an amount of cash and a prohibited weapon.

A 54-year-old man was charged with supplying a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug and possessing a prohibited weapon without a licence.

He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, March 12.

A 24-year-old man was charged with two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, three counts of possessing a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime and carrying a weapon upon apprehension.

He was refused bail and was due to face Byron Bay Local Court this week.

Topics:  byron bay local court tweed byron police district tweed heads local court

Tweed Daily News
Greenmount high rise lacks community support

Greenmount high rise lacks community support

Residents are furious about plans for 27-storey development at Greenmount.

Buskers needed for surf festival

MAKING MUSIC: Getting ready to busk at Kingscliff Beach are Inari Phillips, Jeff Dunne, Saigon Woofminh and Rachel Arthur.

The Australian Longboard Surfing Open is on soon.

Sapper to live on in Kingscliff park name

Soldier Rowan Robinson's ashes spread at Cudgen river mouth TWE060811ashes Photo Blainey Woodham / Tweed Daily News

Councillors vote to name new park after fallen soldier

Council to investigate keeping rail

Protesters are calling for the railway to return to Murwillumbah.

Calls from the community are growing stronger for a return to rail.

Local Partners