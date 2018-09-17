Menu
Crystal methamphetamine was one of several drugs located at a Banora Point property on Friday.
Crime

Men charged after major drug bust in Banora Point

Rick Koenig
by
17th Sep 2018 8:24 AM

TWO men have been arrested after a major drug bust at their Banora Point property.

Police said on Friday September 13, officers executed a search warrant at an address on Sexton Hill Drive at Banora Point.

As a result, a number of drugs believed to be cannabis, methamphetamine, ecstasy and steroids were located along with stolen property.

Two men aged 24 and 46 have been issued with legal process and will be attending Tweed Heads Local Court later this month.

Inquiries are continuing.

Tweed Daily News

    Local Partners