Men getting on with the job

POTTSVILLE'S Men' Shed members have more than a thing or two to crow about.

Just eight months since the official opening of their new shed at Black Rocks Sports Grounds in February, the Men's Shed has almost doubled its membership to more than 70.

Shed secretary John Taylor said new members had been drawn in by the new facilities at the sports ground, as well as their strong presence in the community, where they are often seen helping out at local events such as Anzac Day and at the markets.

"Our membership has more than doubled since we have been here, which is pretty good," Mr Taylor said.

"It gives our members a chance to get out of the house and catch up with friends."

Peter Dowsett and Owen Reynolds hard at work. Scott Powick

The positive news comes after a tough year for the Shedders in 2017, when their decision to move to Black Rocks was met with opposition from koala activists concerned about the impact of the shed on surrounding habitat.

Mr Taylor said the group was pleased with the new premises where members had been busy on many projects, including: building an outdoor table and garden box for a pre-school; extensive shelving for the Pottsville Beach Neighbourhood Centre Op Shop; a mud kitchen set for children in the playground at the centre; a life-size dinghy for a pre-school; seats for a local tennis club; repairing and upholstering a chair for the Pottsville Community Centre; life-size toys for the Kingscliff seafront park for Kingscliff Lions Club; a "street library" for Pottsville pre-school; trolleys for Burringbar and Crabtree pre-schools; support for Kingscliff High School students projects; wooden Christmas toys, cars, etc. for disadvantaged children; cutting components for bird and possum boxes for assembly by staff at a large Tweed hardware store for national park rangers; and croquet mallets for the budding Pottsville Croquet Club.

The Men's Shed is open on Tuesdays to Thursdays, from 8.30am to 12.30pm.