Men jet skiing in flooded dog park slammed

FOOTAGE is going viral of two men riding their jet skis at a flooded dog park on the Gold Coast this morning, as wild weather lashes the southeast.

But the blokes behind the handlebars say they just wanted to have some harmless fun and tick it off their bucket list.

Pacific Pines mates Ryan Jarman, 24, and Cameron Binstead, 23, have made all sorts of enemies online this morning after video surfaced of the pair jet skiing around Pacific Pines dog park.

Facebook users have slammed their actions, furious they ignored authorities warnings and potentially 'put themselves and others in harms way'.

But the men, who work in civil construction, claim they were just having a bit of fun.

"It does not bother us that people are criticising," Mr Jarman said.

"We completely understand why this is not acceptable in other people's eyes.

"Although we go out every week in terrible conditions out from the Gold Coast, no harm was done to ourselves our others.

"This has been something to tick off the bucket list for a long time."

Mr Jarman said he even managed to save a passer-by who could have fallen down an open drain.

"A young man playing with his dog in the water was running toward the drain so we yelled to his father in case he fell in.

"We work in the civil construction industry and know how dangerous and deep storm waters can get."

The clip posted by Channel 9 has been shared more than 600 times in an hour, attracting thousands of comments.

"Hope no one saves them," a user wrote, while another said "they should get fined for doing this. If they get into trouble it will put strain on our emergency services and other people's lives at risk because of their stupidity."