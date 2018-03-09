Men most at risk of drowning following horror summer

MEN made up the vast majority of all drownings in New South Wales this summer, according to new statistics released this week.

The data, released on Wednesday as part of a NSW Government drive to raise safety awareness in the water, came after a horrific summer which saw 36 deaths occur in NSW waterways, with 17 deaths alone between Christmas and January 2.

Of the 36 drownings, 80 per cent of the victims were male, with men aged between 25 and 34 most at risk. Coastal areas claimed 21 lives this summer, while 14 deaths occurred at inland waterways such as rivers, creeks and dams.

The death toll includes Tomoe Ogisu, 22, who last month became the fourth person to lose his life at Fingal Head since October, 2015, while Indian student Ravneet Singh Gill lost his life at Duranbah Beach in the Tweed on Christmas Day.

Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant said water safety measures were crucial to prevent drownings in the future.

"While we have seen a 12 per cent drop in drownings from last year, regrettably 36 lives were lost this summer,” he said.

"For us to continue to see a decrease in tragic drowning deaths, we need everyone to take on board our water safety messages endorsed by the experts.”

Mr Grant said the government would continue to consult with water safety experts, and invest in water safety educational programs, while it had also commissioned Royal Life Saving NSW to develop a detailed analysis of the drowning deaths over summer 2017/18.

Mr Ogisu's death has prompted calls for the State Government to install lifeguard services at Fingal but surf life savers have advised patrols would be "too dangerous”.

But Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the possibility of lifeguards and surf life saving crews at Fingal's southern beach had been ruled out, citing Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce's advice that patrols there would be "too dangerous”.

He said training would be provided for the community on how to use a publicly-available defibrillator, to be installed at Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club.