Men of League dig deep to help their own

Man of League, John Strong.
Man of League, John Strong.
by By Graham Callaghan

THE Kirra Beach Hotel will be overflowing with rugby league celebrities on Friday, December 8 for the 'John Strong Roast.'

The rugby league community is organising the fundraiser to assist John Strong who has had an illness, cannot work and is doing it tough.

Neil 'Bing' Pringle, who has known Strong for 47 years, is compere and has lined up plenty of great interviews.

"Strong played 99 games with Manly, all in reserve grade,” said Pringle as he set the Roast rolling.

"John has been the president of the Tweed District Men of League since its inception in 2002.

"Strongie was also president of the Bilambil Jets Rugby League Club for many, many seasons starting in the early 1980s.

"He's been pretty crook and he needs help so we are planning a great fundraising day.”

The cost for the day is $120 and includes drinks, share a plate, entertainment and great camaraderie.

The function starts at 11.30am Qld time.

Tweed Daily News
