Men of League lending a helping hand

Graham Callaghan | 16th Aug 2017 5:34 PM
HELPING HAND: Tweed Men of League committee members Mick Fabris, Ben Ross, Pat Hundy, Tom Cassin, John Strong and Greg Hodge meet amputee Jason Gall.
HELPING HAND: Tweed Men of League committee members Mick Fabris, Ben Ross, Pat Hundy, Tom Cassin, John Strong and Greg Hodge meet amputee Jason Gall.

BEN Ross, the Men of League's national well-being manager, had a bit of hands-on work to do on Sunday when he attended the Tweed District social function at Kirra Beach Hotel.

Ross, also the New South Wales MOL manager, had a lengthy discussion with Jason Gall, of Tweed Heads.

Gall, 43, has sepsis disease and is a bilateral leg amputee and also has his left hand amputated.

He suffered kidney failure and receives dialysis treatment three times each week.

In July 2015, Gall contracted sepsis disease when he swallowed dirty water while surfing at Snapper Rocks.

He played with Manly Cove Rebels and went on to play Harold Matthews Cup and SG Ball Shield.

Tweed president John Strong said MOL was investigating different ways they could assist Gall.

Ross said MOL had 42 committees Australia wide and as well-being manager his staff helped people with financial, physical and mental hardships.

He has a science degree and intends more study next year to advance his knowledge in psychology.

"I had two knocks in the head playing rugby league,” the former Australian prop said. He played with Dragons, Penrith, Cronulla and Souths, suffering a broken neck while playing for Cronulla against Penrith in 2009.

"While in hospital MOL came and visited me, so when I was discharged I did voluntary work for them whenever I could,” he said.

He said since starting with MOL nearly four years ago, the number of cases they had handled had increased 400%.

MOL league strives to help rugby league supporters from the grassroots up, he said.

