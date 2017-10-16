24°
Men of League star power hits the greens

Former leading bowler Ian Schuback.
by Graham Callaghan

THREE of Australia's top lawn bowlers are almost certain to play in the Tweed District Men of League bowls day at Coolangatta on October 29.

Gold medal winners Kelvin Kerkow, Ian Schuback and Nathan Rice have indicated they will play if their commitments allow.

Rice, a two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, is a former Tweed Heads Seagulls half-back.

Men of League bowls organiser Greg Cox, a former rugby league star with the Wests Magpies, Balmain Tigers and Cronulla Sharks, said he expected the greens to be filled.

Adding to the star power set to take to the greens, Graham Eadie, Neil Pringle and Ryan brothers Peter and Mick are just a few of the former top footballers who will play.

"Names are to be in by 9am (Qld), with play staring at 9.30am,” Cox said.

"Again we have good prizes and we expect even more support before the big day as more prizes are always welcome.”

He said the cost for the day was $30, which covered green fees, bowls, four drinks, lunch and tickets in the raffles.

President John Strong said he expected an increase in the number of women bowlers.

"Women have supported our day in increasing numbers in recent years and have been a main reason for our continued success,” he said.

The bowls day raises funds for the Men of League Foundation and its work with the men, women and children of rugby league.

