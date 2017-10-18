Men remain in custody over attempted murder charges

Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account.

Aydin Christopher Brown, as pictured on his Facebook account. Contributed

TWO men accused of attempted murder at Kunghur remain in custody after their bail was formally refused today.

Aydin Christopher Brown, 29, and Mark Gary Brown, 28 - who are not related - both face charges of attempted murder and kidnapping in relation to an incident where a man was seriously injured on a remote property at Kunghur, west of Murwillumbah, on Sunday, July 23.

Benn Peterson, 35, was later found with severe burns on the side of Kyogle Rd that evening while Phillip Green, 36, was allegedly kidnapped and placed in the rear of a Holden Commodore utility.

Both Mark and Aydin Brown appeared before Tweed Heads Local Court via video link today.

Solicitor for Mark Brown, Rachael Thomas, said a prosecution brief had been served, but "some material” was outstanding.

Tweed solicitor Carl Edwards fronted the court in relation to Aydin Brown's charges, saying he had been contacted by Sydney-based firm Hanna Legal late in the morning and asked to represent their client.

All parties agreed to keep the two matters together as negotiations in relation to Mark Brown's charges took place.

Both men are due to reappear before the court on November 22.

Neither of them applied for bail, which Magistrate Alexander Mijovich formally refused.

Their charges hold penalties of up to 25 years' prison each.