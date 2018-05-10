Menu
SUPPORT: Dianne Robinson and Ken Corbitt thanked John Bridgehouse from Tweed Heads Community Men's Shed.
Men's Shed takes to the stage

Aisling Brennan
10th May 2018 10:54 AM

TWEED Heads Community Men's Shed lent a helping hand to the Murwillumbah Theatre Company by donating $500 for the latest production of Vicar of Dibley.

The Men's Shed raised the money through selling items made by the members at its weekly community market.

Tweed Heads Community Men's Shed spokesman Tony Bryan said it was a mutually beneficial relationship, with community groups such as theirs helping out other not-for-profit groups.

"Most of our profits are ploughed back into the community,” Mr Bryan said.

The Tweed Heads Community Men's Shed has more than 80 members and works from its impressive facility on Park Street in Tweed Heads, near the Police Citizens Youth Club.

All are welcome to come along and get involved.

Opening hours are 9am- noon, Monday to Thursday.

Mr Bryan said the community were invited to the weekly markets in Recreation Street each Sunday from 7am-noon selling produce, food, craft and bric-a-brac.

"Come and support our traders - locals for locals,” Mr Bryan said.

