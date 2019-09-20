Men’s shed to stay put after wave of support

The Pottsville Men's Shed has received overwhelming support by the community. Picture: Scott Powick.

RELIEF and joy are the words to describe how members of the Pottsville Men’s Shed felt at Thursday’s council meeting when they received the backing of six councillors.

Tweed Shire Council voted 6-1 in favour of writing to the State Government to receive consent to granting the group a licence to the land at Black Rocks Sports Field in Pottsville.

Only the mayor, Katie Milne, voted against the proposal, citing her problems with the safety of koalas in the area.

But the other six councillors sided with an overwhelming majority of the community who wrote to council in support of the Men’s Shed using the grounds.

Once approved, the Pottsville Men’s Shed will remain at the Black Rocks Sports Field for a further five years, with the option of another five, commencing in March 2022.

A total of 777 submissions were given to the council in relation to the motion, with all but 12 submissions being in favour of allowing the group to remain at Black Rocks.

Michael Ryan, former president of Pottsville Men’s Shed, said it was a special moment when the council decided to advocate to the State Government they should be allowed to renew their licence.

“It gives us that certainty and it takes away the stress and anxiety that we might have to move,” Mr Ryan said.

“The shed gives people somewhere safe to go and be interactive.

“The benefits from a health point of view is it reduces stress, it reduces isolation and it improves men’s health because they communicate with other men about their health issues.”

Councillor James Owen spoke warmly about the group at Thursday’s meeting, with councillor Pryce Allsop echoing his praise for the group, which has been part of numerous community activities.