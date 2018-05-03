Mentors make the journey from boys to men a little easier

A GROUP of Banora Point High School students have learnt valuable life lessons they can take into their future after graduating form the Men of Business (MOB) mentoring program.

The eight-week program is aimed at teaching high school boys how to better themselves, gain self-confidence and the importance of exercise.

MOB mentor Kamila Karwaj said the program provided a space for the boys to learn respect for others as well as some coping mechanisms when times get tough.

"We're just trying to teach them life skills," Ms Karwaj said.

"They might have been isolated and we show them that support is there."

The boys meet with their mentor each week for two hours as they participate in physical challenges and a life skills program.

"We don't treat it like school," Ms Karwaj said.

"We're promoting a healthy lifestyle and instilling confidence."

Tweed businessman and MOB mentor Craig McNiven said he hopes his personal story of overcoming hardship to becoming successful inspires the boys.

"A lot of my life experiences have resonated with the kids," Mr McNiven said.

"They can see that someone like them can become a successful person."

To learn more about MOB, or to become a mentor, visit www.menofbusiness.com.au.