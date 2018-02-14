Menu
Login
News

Mentors needed for Youth Frontiers challenge

SPIRIT: Banora Point High School students Ari Cummins, Christian Smith, Jack Lee and principal Chris Randle celebrate the success of their Youth Frontiers projects.
SPIRIT: Banora Point High School students Ari Cummins, Christian Smith, Jack Lee and principal Chris Randle celebrate the success of their Youth Frontiers projects. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
by

TWEED teenagers are looking for members of the community to mentor them as part of the Youth Frontiers program.

The program encourages high school students to research and carry out a community based project they're passionate about supporting.

Youth Frontiers co-ordinator Dean Files said the program needed more mentors to help the students achieve their goals.

"The role of the mentor is to simply listen, to guide and support the young students in their passions,” Mr Files said.

"It's an hour a week on a regular basis to come and listen, make suggestions and give the benefit of the experience the mentors have.

"It's another important influence outside of the school and parents and maybe allows (the students) to see the world through a different lens.

"The only criteria is that (the project) needs to be linked to the community, a community project or a community program.

"It might be an existing community program like Landcare or it could be a specific unique project that they wanted to do themselves.”

Banora Point High School student Jack Lee, who participated in last year's program and received an honorary achievement certificate, said he was thankful for the amount of time his mentor provided him.

"He was always supportive, and would always send me a message every week to see how I was going,” Jack said.

"He could take from his personal experience and create a positive influence on the project.”

For more information about becoming a mentor, contact Dean Files on 0419 874 520 or email dean.files@bbbsau.org

Topics:  banora point high school youth frontiers

Tweed Daily News
Two injured in highway crash

Two injured in highway crash

Two people were injured after their 4WD rolled on the Pacific Highway on the Tweed Coast

Gig guide: what's on this week

GROOVE: Cheap Fakes is performing from 7pm at Kingscliff Beach Hotel.

There's plenty of great music on this week.

Romantics celebrate love with Valentines Day picnic

TRUE LOVE: Terry Seeman and Heather Usher enjoy a romantic picnic on the beach at Cudgen Creek ahead of Valentines Day.

Happy Valentines Day.

BURNING UP: Temps to hit 40°C with heatwave smashing Qld, NSW

Thursday will continue to see heatwave conditions across much of Queensland and northern NSW. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

Temperatures at 3am felt like a sunny afternoon.

Local Partners