Mentors needed for Youth Frontiers challenge

SPIRIT: Banora Point High School students Ari Cummins, Christian Smith, Jack Lee and principal Chris Randle celebrate the success of their Youth Frontiers projects. Scott Powick

TWEED teenagers are looking for members of the community to mentor them as part of the Youth Frontiers program.

The program encourages high school students to research and carry out a community based project they're passionate about supporting.

Youth Frontiers co-ordinator Dean Files said the program needed more mentors to help the students achieve their goals.

"The role of the mentor is to simply listen, to guide and support the young students in their passions,” Mr Files said.

"It's an hour a week on a regular basis to come and listen, make suggestions and give the benefit of the experience the mentors have.

"It's another important influence outside of the school and parents and maybe allows (the students) to see the world through a different lens.

"The only criteria is that (the project) needs to be linked to the community, a community project or a community program.

"It might be an existing community program like Landcare or it could be a specific unique project that they wanted to do themselves.”

Banora Point High School student Jack Lee, who participated in last year's program and received an honorary achievement certificate, said he was thankful for the amount of time his mentor provided him.

"He was always supportive, and would always send me a message every week to see how I was going,” Jack said.

"He could take from his personal experience and create a positive influence on the project.”

For more information about becoming a mentor, contact Dean Files on 0419 874 520 or email dean.files@bbbsau.org