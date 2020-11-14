Mercato gives roundabout response to decision

The Mercato shopping centre on Jonson St in Byron Bay.

THE developer behind the Mercato on Byron Shopping Centre has shed light on its future plans after a recent Land and Environment decision went in favour of the council.

Mercato on Byron Pty Ltd took Byron Shire Council to court after the council refused to grant amendments to development consent for the shopping centre.

The developer was seeking to remove the requirement for a new roundabout on Jonson St, and the need for changes to the driveway entry to the site.

Mercato lost this appeal.

“Mercato on Byron is disappointed with a recent decision of the Land and Environment

Court to set aside its appeal regarding finalisation of traffic management conditions in

Jonson St immediately adjacent to the Mercato on Byron retail centre,” a spokeswoman for the owners said in a statement.

“The judgment did not acknowledge or recognise the significant compromises and agreements reached between Mercato on Byron and the Byron Shire Council during the process.

“As a result, Mercato on Byron Pty Ltd is in the process of preparing a new application to

vary the traffic management conditions of the development approval, which will take into

account the significant compromises reached between the aforementioned parties.

“Mercato on Byron always has the best interests of the Byron Shire community safety at

heart and hopes these few remaining issues with council will be resolved quickly once

the variation is lodged.”