News

Mercedes-Benz destroyed in traffic light collision

Rick Koenig
by
30th May 2018 6:13 PM

A MERCEDES-BENZ convertible has been left in ruins after a collision with a traffic light this morning.

Tweed Police and Tweed Heads firefighters were called to Sugarwood Dr in Tweed Heads at around 8am this morning to find the luxury car destroyed, along with a set of traffic lights.

It is understood there was only one occupant of the vehicle who was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The crash caused minor traffic delays and the car had to be towed from the scene.

The crash comes just two days after a Bentley Continental worth around $400,000 was mysteriously pulled from a Tweed river.

Police are still investigating how and why the Bentley ended up in the water.

Tweed Daily News

