Merv enjoys 90 fulfilling years

BANORA Point resident Merv Gibson celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends on a sunny Sunday afternoon in April.

Merv came into this world in a hurry, surprising his mother, where she delivered him in the Scott St family home, Goodna on April 5, 1927. He's slowed down since then and now enjoys the leisurely life in Banora Point.

His early life saw him attend Goodna State Primary School and Ipswich Technical College in Queensland.

After completing school, he gained a fitter apprenticeship with Ipswich Railway. Once fully qualified, at the age of 21, he joined Theiss Brothers.

Merv lived in Goodna for 29 years but after marrying Eileen, his wife of almost 62 years, he moved to Rocklea.

They lived there for two years, welcoming their first baby, Graham.

In 1956 Merv's work took them to the Gold Coast and the little family grew, adding two more babies, Paula and Helen.

In 1960, Merv worked hard on weekends and holidays to complete their first family home in William St, Goodna.

Two more children, Brenden and Janelle, completed the brew.

Raising a family and working hard, the couple began a very successful contract cleaning business.

After 15 years, the home became too small and they built their second home in Rochedale remaining there for 10 years and then retiring to Tugun for 11 years.

In 1997, Merv and Eileen built their current home in Banora Point where he and Eileen still enjoy entertaining family and friends.

He has five children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Merv celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and close friends in the garden of their Banora Point home.

