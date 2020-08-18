Menu
Viewers noticed a message on Michelle Obama’s necklace during her Democratic National Convention speech, with viewers rushing to buy the $490 item.
Lifestyle

The message in Michelle Obama’s necklace

18th Aug 2020 7:53 PM

Eagle-eyed viewers watching Michelle Obama's speech for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday noticed a messaged in the small, gold necklace she was wearing.

The former first lady delivered the keynote speech on the first day of the DNC, in which she focused on the importance of voting - a message she promoted even through the jewellery she was wearing.

The necklace spelled out the word VOTE, as she encouraged viewers to "vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris like our lives depend on it".

RELATED: Michelle Obama's brutal Trump slapdown

 

Though Obama never made reference to the necklace, the jewellery caused such a stir that many people rushed out to purchase it immediately.

So many people were searching where to buy the necklace that it became the top trending search across the whole of the US in the last hour of the event, Google Trends tweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It was later revealed the necklace was custom made by a Los Angeles-based jewellery business called By Chari.

The style became so popular that the company added it to its website, priced at $A490.

The description on the website says the necklace is "undoubtedly" their best selling style.

"This piece will grow with you, is always in style, on trend and age appropriate. VOTE your heart out and get it in the worlds finest metals," the description reads.

 

 

 

During her speech, Obama also delivered a scathing rebuke of Donald Trump as she urged voters to reject his politics of 'division.'

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country," she said.

"Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership, or consolation, or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division and a total and utter lack of empathy."

The pre-taped remarks came as unprecedented criticism by a former first lady of a sitting US president, painting him as a man who lacks the competence, character or decency for the job.

It was a potent message for voters who tuned in to the virtual convention.

With AFP

Originally published as Message in Michelle Obama's necklace

