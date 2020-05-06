Meteor shower you can watch tonight

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower over the US. Picture: Nam Do

Australians are being told to "look east" on Wednesday morning to see a meteor shower that experts say is "dust" that was shed from Halley's comet.

On top of the meteor shower, a bright and beautiful comet will also be visible from the sky.

The meteor shower, the Eta Aquarids, is best viewed between 2am and 5am while the comet is likely to be most visible for half an hour before 5am.

The Sydney Observatory said the shower "offers returns for early risers", who should look east between 3.30am and 5.30am.

"You'll see shooting stars or meteors appearing to fly outwards from Aquarius," the observatory said on Twitter.

"They are dust that was shed from Comet Halley long, long ago."

📷: NASA pic.twitter.com/Awy5lLVxBx — Sydney Observatory (@sydneyobs) May 4, 2020

Australian National University astronomer Brad Tuckey told The West Australian the meteor shower will be visible "all across Australia".

"In a dark location, you can expect up to 50 shooting stars per hour," he said.

It's one of two meteor showers produced each year from the comet, the other being the Orionids.

"This is a good one to see from the southern hemisphere, but you'll need to be up in the early morning hours," Professor Michael Brown, an astrophysicist at Monash University in Melbourne, told The Guardian.

"Comets are dirty snowballs and they leave trails of dust in their orbits. When the Earth runs into that dust, we get meteor showers like the one we'll get tomorrow morning."

He said the particles hit the Earth's atmosphere at about 60km per second and "burn up quite spectacularly and produce a nice shooting star".

According to NASA, the Eta Aquarids peak during early-May each year and "are known for their speed".

"The southern hemisphere is preferable for viewing the Eta Aquarids," the space agency says.

Meanwhile, Comet SWAN, recently discovered by a man in Swan Hill, Victoria, is also visible in the sky but will be closest to Earth on May 12.

Astrophotographer and astronomer Dylan O'Donnell has been tracking the comet and capturing it in recent days above Byron Bay.

Comet SWAN from 1 hour ago (AU). My tracking wasn't great but I've got detail in the massive tail! You can see it's kinks and curve all the way to the edge of the frame! 105mm / 15 x 30s / f7.1 / ISO 6400 Canon 6D Mk II + Star Adventurer mount. No telescope required. #cometswan pic.twitter.com/BHmyGzLQjl — Dylan O'Donnell (@erfmufn) May 3, 2020

Melbourne-based astronomer Con Stoitsis shared a photograph on Wednesday night taken by Will Godward over the Adelaide Hills in South Australia.

Brilliant, Comet C/2020 F8 SWAN looking over the Adelaide Hills, South Australia.

Stack / Blend

Sony A7iii / Sigma 105mm 1.4 / Skywatcher Star Adventurer

Stars - 38x30 sec each image/ f3.2 / ISO 6400

Foreground - Single image / 10 sec / f1.4 / ISO 6400. Image Will Godward. pic.twitter.com/zMn7Qwsn37 — Con Stoitsis (@vivstoitsis) May 5, 2020

In late April, UK astrophotographer Damian Peach described it as "the best comet I've seen in some years".

"What a tail this has developed in recent days," he said on the weekend.

#Comet C/2020 F8 (SWAN) on April 28th. https://t.co/9gYRe03XHS The tail on this is now at least 8deg long! The best comet ive seen in some years! 200mm F2 lens with FLI CCD camera. pic.twitter.com/zYmTixHl1U — Damian Peach (@peachastro) April 28, 2020

I am VISIBLE to the naked eye! I am 97,835,656 km away from Earth and my current magnitude is 5.2. You can spot me near the Cetus constellation.

Please retweet and spread the word!#comet #cometc2020f8 #cometSWAN #C2020F8 #FollowTheComet — Comet SWAN (@c2020f8) May 5, 2020

Comet SWAN about 2 hours ago. Taken with a 105mm lens and tripod only, f5.6 8second exposures stacked at ISO 6400 ... easy target for anyone! You just have to get out of bed at 4am. pic.twitter.com/iqLMTkE0P5 — Dylan O'Donnell (@erfmufn) May 1, 2020

#comet C/2020 F8 (SWAN) on May 2nd. https://t.co/3BhYasdsTW What a tail this has developed in recent days. Field here is 10deg wide. pic.twitter.com/KC9LrmSskU — Damian Peach (@peachastro) May 3, 2020