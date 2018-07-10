Mexican madness in Kingscliff
THE tequila is flowing and the tacos are sizzling at Kingscliff's newest Mexican restaurant, La Baritta Mexican Cantina.
Celebrate any fiesta with friends and family at this hot new restaurant, which has joined a string of eateries at Salt Village in Kingscliff.
It's been six months since the doors opened and their food has already proved popular among visitors and locals across the region.
"I think Mexican was something the area needed,” La Barrita owner Anna Cenfi said. "We're just wanting to provide a quick and casual option with great cocktails and Mexican food.”
And there's definitely plenty of options to choose from on the menu, including a selection of more than 96 tequilas.
"At the moment we've got a tasting tequila flight featuring the Casamigos Tequila, made by George Clooney,” Ms Cenfi said.
"You can taste the different tequilas at their different ages.
"We've also got different types of margaritas to showcase the tequila.”
Tantalise the taste buds with the succulent, slow-cooked meats used for the wide range of tacos, tortillas, enchiladas and every other type of Mexican dish imaginable.
"There's also a lot of things we can do for vegetarian and vegan,” Ms Cenfi said.
"We've got a spicy street corn, which is popular in Mexico, but we've put our own twist on it with popcorn and spicy smoked sauce to give the corn a spicy twist.”
For more information about La Barrita, contact:
- Shop 4 Bells Bvd, Kingscliff
- (02) 6674 8487
- www.facebook.com/labarritasalt
- www.instagram.com/labarritasalt