Menu
Login
YUMMY: Owner Manager Anna from La Barrita is serving up a feast at the new Mexican restaurant La Barrita Mexican Cantina at Salt Village in Kingscliff.
YUMMY: Owner Manager Anna from La Barrita is serving up a feast at the new Mexican restaurant La Barrita Mexican Cantina at Salt Village in Kingscliff. Scott Powick
News

Mexican madness in Kingscliff

Aisling Brennan
by
9th Jul 2018 3:38 PM

THE tequila is flowing and the tacos are sizzling at Kingscliff's newest Mexican restaurant, La Baritta Mexican Cantina.

Celebrate any fiesta with friends and family at this hot new restaurant, which has joined a string of eateries at Salt Village in Kingscliff.

It's been six months since the doors opened and their food has already proved popular among visitors and locals across the region.

A new Mexican restaurant La Barrita Mexican Cantina has joined a string of eateries at Salt Village in Kingscliff. Their food has already proved populars festive season visiters flow into the region.
A new Mexican restaurant La Barrita Mexican Cantina has joined a string of eateries at Salt Village in Kingscliff. Their food has already proved populars festive season visiters flow into the region. Scott Powick

"I think Mexican was something the area needed,” La Barrita owner Anna Cenfi said. "We're just wanting to provide a quick and casual option with great cocktails and Mexican food.”

And there's definitely plenty of options to choose from on the menu, including a selection of more than 96 tequilas.

"At the moment we've got a tasting tequila flight featuring the Casamigos Tequila, made by George Clooney,” Ms Cenfi said.

"You can taste the different tequilas at their different ages.

"We've also got different types of margaritas to showcase the tequila.”

Tantalise the taste buds with the succulent, slow-cooked meats used for the wide range of tacos, tortillas, enchiladas and every other type of Mexican dish imaginable.

TASTY: La Barrita Mexican Cantina in Salt Village, Kingscliff has brought the flavours of Mexico to the Tweed with its tasty menu.
TASTY: La Barrita Mexican Cantina in Salt Village, Kingscliff has brought the flavours of Mexico to the Tweed with its tasty menu. Scott Powick

"There's also a lot of things we can do for vegetarian and vegan,” Ms Cenfi said.

"We've got a spicy street corn, which is popular in Mexico, but we've put our own twist on it with popcorn and spicy smoked sauce to give the corn a spicy twist.”

For more information about La Barrita, contact:

  • Shop 4 Bells Bvd, Kingscliff
  • (02) 6674 8487
  • www.facebook.com/labarritasalt
  • www.instagram.com/labarritasalt
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Hospital beds installed

    Hospital beds installed

    News The Tweed Hospital has welcomed 12 new inpatient beds as part of interim upgrade works.

    Aboriginal culture to be protected in Tweed Shire

    Aboriginal culture to be protected in Tweed Shire

    News The policy provides protection for cultural heritage

    Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

    Woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash

    News A 59-year-old was rushed to hospital after she was hit by a ute

    'New hospital will be built by 2022'

    'New hospital will be built by 2022'

    News Health Infrastructure says hospital will be completed on time.

    Local Partners