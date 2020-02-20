Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MH370 The Untold Story: Watch the first episode

20th Feb 2020 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

In the years since the loss of MH370 and 239 lives, there have remained more questions than answers on the world's biggest aviation mystery.

Now, a gripping new Sky News documentary - MH370 The Untold Story - lifts the lid on the alleged cover-ups, the investigative failures and the evidence of the sinister plot that doomed the March 8, 2014 flight.

News Corp Australia subscribers can watch the full documentary in six parts published over three days on this website.

The arrival board at the International Airport in Beijing shows flight MH370 as delayed after air traffic control lost contact with the plane. Picture: AP
The arrival board at the International Airport in Beijing shows flight MH370 as delayed after air traffic control lost contact with the plane. Picture: AP

Today, the first episode reveals the critical blunders being made even as Malaysia Airlines issued a "code red" alert after the plane disappeared off radar screens.

Back in Australia, distraught relatives heard the cruel news never once imagining the shocking actions that sent the plane "dark".

Watch the first of our six-part broadcast of the riveting documentary above.

Part 2 and Part 3 are available on the links below.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum claims school children turfed off bus in big wet

        premium_icon Mum claims school children turfed off bus in big wet

        News A mum claims her son and other children were turfed off a school bus and left to their own devices when their school suddenly closed

        Fatal hit-and-run accused moves in with his mother

        premium_icon Fatal hit-and-run accused moves in with his mother

        Crime Fatal hit-and-run-accused granted bail in Supreme Court

        Oyster farmers take action against marine litter on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Oyster farmers take action against marine litter on the...

        Environment THE usual suspects in the cleanup included bottles and glass, but the team also...

        MYTH BUSTERS: How to protect yourself this mosquito season

        premium_icon MYTH BUSTERS: How to protect yourself this mosquito season

        Health Do you know what the best mosquito repellents contain?