Michelle flees fires and starts new job

Michelle Chidley has joined the Harvey Norman Noosaville team as the Proprietor of Furniture, working alongside Doug Young who is now the Proprietor of Bedding.

TO SAY Michelle Chidley was happy to arrive in Noosa this year is an understatement.

"I fled the Nowra fires on New Year's Eve and made it to Noosa on New Year's Day," the new proprietor of furniture at Harvey Norman Noosaville said.

"When I was at Tweed I got a call from the (Nowra) store that they were all going home because they'd closed the shop. The RFS told them all to get out.

"The fire came pretty close but the store was okay. It's still pretty devastating, though."

The following day she was at work; day one in her new role.

The born-and-bred Queens­lander says she is happy to be "home".

Ms Chidley has seen a lot of changes in retail.

"It's not often you get someone coming in any more saying they've had their lounge for 25 years and it's time for a new one," she said.

"People update their homes more often now.

"They'll come in because they're redoing the kitchen and want a red kettle and toaster.

"It's an easy way to update a space."

Ms Chidley, who has been with Harvey Norman since 1998, is working alongside Doug Young who is now the proprietor of bedding.

She started her career at the Tweed Heads store, before moving to Gympie in 2010 and then to Nowra in 2013.

Now happily ensconced in Noosa, Ms Chidley is excited to continue to develop the entire range in furniture, from outdoor to dining, lounge and office furniture and an extensive range of barbecues.

"I want to give the floor a whole new layout and update everything," she said.

Mr Young, who started with Harvey Norman 27 years ago and, in fact, opened the Harvey Norman Noosaville store 21 years ago, said he was excited to welcome Ms Chidley to the team.