Mick Fanning pulls off huge win

Mick Fanning has pulled off a last minute miracle to swoop over the top of Jeremy Flores and Kelly Slater just moments ago at the Quiksilver Pro.
Fanning's dream return heat against 11-time world champion Slater and Frenchman Flores looked doomed.
Rusty to begin with, Fanning was staring down the barrel in third, 7.0 behind Flores in first with under 60 seconds to go.
Jumping on a wave, Fanning crafted a brilliant ride out of relatively nothing, coming off the lip cleanly as the siren went to end the heat.
After two minutes of deliberation, judges awarded Fanning a 7.17 which saw him win the heat, with Flores (13.13) in second and Slater (11.20) in an unlucky third.
Fanning said he was buoyed by his ability to see out the heat.
"It's a confidence booster that I can keep my cool at the end," he said.
"That's how I want to go all year."
Fanning now advances straight to Round three, avoiding a sudden-death heat in Round two.
More to come
Quiksilver Pro, Round one results:
Heat One:
First: Jadson Andre
Wave 1: 5.93, wave 2: 5.53, total: 11.46, won by 1.19.
Second: Michel Bourez
Wave 1: 5.67, wave 2: 4.60, total: 10.27
Third: Conner Coffin
Wave 1: 4.00, wave 2: 5.40, total: 9.40
Heat Two:
First: Matt Wilkinson
Wave 1: 6.17, wave 2: 7.50, total: 13.67
Second: Stuart Kennedy
Wave 1: 4.93, wave 2: 3.90, total: 8.83
Third: Ian Gouveia
Wave 1: 4.33, wave 2: 3.80, total: 8.13
Heat Three:
First: Kolohe Andino
Wave 1: 6.33, wave 2: 5.00, total: 11.33
Second: Jack Freestone
Wave 1: 7.17, wave 2: 3.50, total: 10.67
Third: Kanoa Igarashi
Wave 1: 1.00, wave 2: 2.10, total: 3.10
Heat Four:
First: Gabriel Medina
Wave 1: 7.83, wave 2: 8.67, total: 16.50
Second: Wiggolly Dantas
Wave 1: 4.83, wave 2: 6.07, total: 10.90
Third: Ezekiel Lau
Wave 1: 5.40, wave 2: 5.30, total: 10.70
Heat Five:
First: Jordy Smith
Wave 1: 6.43, wave 2: 5.50, total: 11.93
Second: Miguel Pupo
Wave 1: 3.67, wave 2: 8.10, total: 11.77
Third: Nat Young
Wave 1: 6.33, wave 2: 4.33, total: 0.66
Heat Six:
First: John John Florence
Wave 1: 8.50, wave 2: 8.33, total: 16.83
Second: Mikey Wright
Wave 1: 7.67, wave 2: 5.83, total 13.50
Third: Connor O'Leary
Wave 1: 3.90, wave 2: 4.30, total 8.209