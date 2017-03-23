Mick Fanning told: "It's OK for you, you have a job"

A NEW war of words is brewing between Mayor Tom Tate and professional surfer Mick Fanning over plans for a cruise ship terminal at The Spit.

Fanning today issued a statement to the Gold Coast Bulletin slamming the Mayor's plans for a 1.2km jetty which would include an 800m rock wall and wharf for 150 cruise ships a year.

He called the proposal an "eyesore".

"I hope we can band together as a city and stop this horrible thing from happening," he said.

"I think it's extremely sad that the Gold Coast City Council is looking at destroying one of our amazing beaches for a cruise ship terminal.

"One of our most iconic tourist attractions - the beach - which brings so much attention to our area, is being mistreated for an eyesore."

The proposed cruise ship terminal at The Spit.

The Mayor, who is on an overseas trade mission, hit back with his own statement on Facebook this morning.

"I note with interest the front page article today and comments from Mick Fanning against the proposed Cruise Ship Terminal. Its OK for you Mick, you've got a job. A pretty sweet job at that," he said.

"But what about all the younger generation here on the Gold Coast who want work, to live and to bring up a family, what about them?

"You say the jetty will be ugly? Well its funny how you haven't mentioned the existing sand pumping jetty that's been on the spit for the last 30 years, and will be there another 30 … without complaint ..."

Cr Tate continued, saying he would not support the project if it did not stack up environmentally.

"Environmental concerns? Well that's why we submitted to the Federal Government to see if it will comply. That all. My position hasn't changed - a 'port of call' is what I want and if it doesn't tick all the environmental boxes, I'll be the first one to vote it down," he said.

"I know I can't please everyone - but I will always do my best to please the majority (74% at least!"