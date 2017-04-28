Micro-greens making a home at Burringbar

NEW life is set to give Burringbar a boost in its flood recovery with a micro-greens and baby leaf herb operation three years in planning officially opening this week.

Pocket Herbs and Produce chief executive officer Iain Reynolds said the group had outgrown its original farm at Middle Pocket in the Byron Shire and decided on the Tweed site because it provided more space and was closer to its Murwillumbah-based transport company.

"We grow our crops in a controlled environment greenhouse using sustainable agricultural practices,” he said.

"These practices involve soil-less growing techniques and the collection and re-use of rainwater - no fungicides, or chemical pesticides are used in growing the products.

"The team at Pocket Herbs are dedicated to growing the best product on the market and we are extremely proud to have reached this milestone in the company's history.”

Micro-greens and baby leaf herbs are young seedlings of greens or herbs that are intensely flavoured, tender and beautiful, Mr Reynolds says.

They are usually harvested between one and three weeks.

Pocket Herbs, launched in 2008 and employing 25 people, grows 46 different micro-greens and baby leaf herbs.

Mr Reynolds said the business supplied restaurants, cafes, cruise ships and a range of other customers up and down the east coast, from southern NSW through to Darwin, but particularly the Sydney and Brisbane markets.