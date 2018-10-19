Midwife scoops photo award

TOP SHOT: Burleigh photographer Rana Rankin has picked up the International Children's Photographer of 2018 at the Rise Awards at Brisbane Convention Centre.

TOP SHOT: Burleigh photographer Rana Rankin has picked up the International Children's Photographer of 2018 at the Rise Awards at Brisbane Convention Centre. SCOTT POWICK

HER profession is delivering babies at the Tweed Hospital and in her spare time the talented photographer loves capturing stunning images of newborns and children.

Now, Rana Rankin, of Burleigh, has won an international photography award, beating more than 2000 entries from around the world.

The registered nurse and midwife has been crowned International Children's Photographer of 2018 at the Rise Awards at the Brisbane Convention Centre. The prestigious competition celebrates the best of professional newborn, children and family photographers.

Mrs Rankin, 43, impressed judges with her striking portrait of 12-year-old Berhani Aster-Knife, who was adopted from Ethiopia, Africa, with her twin brother, Mekonnen, by a Gold Coast family.

Mrs Rankin said she started photographing older children at the beginning of the year after being available 24/7 for births became too demanding on her family time.

"I'm taking a break from being on call and focusing on children's portraits now,” she said.

"I'm really drawn to images of children and beautiful portraits that capture the essence of the child.”

An image of a newborn by award-winning Burleigh photographer Rana Rankin. Rana Rankin

Her decision to photograph Berhani was borne out of an interest in African culture.

"I've always been drawn to African culture and although I haven't been to Africa yet, I feel that one day I will end up over there helping children and mothers,” she said.

"I wanted to do something to capture this culture and I found Berhani, who came here five years ago, through another girl I had photographed.

"I approached her and she was keen to have her photo taken. I had that (winning) image of her in my head before I took it,” she said.

When the shoot was over and the entry image chosen, Mrs Rankin had to decide how to present it.

"I have that photo in five different processing types and I decided to do that black and white in a very different way,” she said.

"It brings out the natural reds, which are darker, and I was very surprised by the results.

"For the past four years, I entered the Australian awards with birth images and I wanted some feedback to know how I was doing with my style of portraits for children.”

Mrs Rankin's style clearly resonated with judges at the Rise Awards and will no doubt boost her confidence and her business, which has grown out of a hobby.

In 2010, she opened a photographic studio at Burleigh and was an Australian Institute of Professional Photography finalist - Australian Birth Photographer of the Year in 2015. Berhani herself is also no newcomer to the camera and was a cover model of Madison Fashion Magazine to celebrate diversity within the beauty industry. The youngster said she had really enjoyed her photo shoot with Mrs Rankin and was very proud to have worn her Ethiopian jewellery for the winning image.

The aim of the Rise International Photography Awards is to raise the standard of images in the photographic community. Visit facebook.com/ risephotoawards.

For more details about Mrs Rankin's work, visit ranarankinphotography .com.au.