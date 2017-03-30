Midwives' role is in the spotlight at conference

THE Southern Cross University Midwifery Society invites the community and health professionals to join the second annual International Day of the Midwife conference.

Hosted at Twin Towns Services Club, SCU's Midwifery Society co-president Sunae Reilly said the student-organised midwifery conference offered a full one-day schedule with a number of workshops and speakers on Friday, May 5.

"We wanted local students to have a good educational event in our own area and where they can network with each other at the event,” Ms Reilly said.

"We wanted a conference that's close to us because a lot of the conferences are held in the big capital cities, especially in Sydney and Melbourne.”

Ms Reilly said the conference was a chance to provide nurses, students and the public with information about midwifery.

"It's open to the public, students, registered midwives and anyone in the health industry, including doulas,” she said.

"Our conference this year has already sold more tickets than we had last year and a good majority of those are registered midwives.”

The conference will have a range of speakers, including Northern Rivers maternity care provider David Miller, the "Outback Midwife” Beth McRae and "The Milk Meg” Megan Nagle.

Ms Reilly said any profits would be put towards fundraising for Tweed and Lismore based hospitals as well as birth kits.

"We're trying to raise $1200 to buy 400 birthing kits supplies,” she said.

"We buy in bulk then we have a student day where we'll come in to volunteer to pack the birth kits and they get sent off to underdeveloped countries for those women who don't have necessities for giving birth in clean space.”

FAST FACTS

The conference will be held at Twin Towns. For more information about the International Day of the Midwife conference or to purchase tickets, visit:

www.coastrs.com.au/ events/IDM2017

midwiferysociety conference@gmail.com