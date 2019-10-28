Milat death adds to mystery over Narelle Cox

Twenty-one year old Grafton woman Narelle Cox disappeared in 1977 on her way to see a friend in Queensland.

Twenty-one year old Grafton woman Narelle Cox disappeared in 1977 on her way to see a friend in Queensland. Contributed

THE death of Ivan Milat brings up many unanswered questions for people whose loved ones went missing during the years he was allegedly 'active'.

Grafton's Cox family lost their beloved daughter Narelle in 1977, when the name Milat meant nothing to people, but according to Narelle's family he was working on the roads in Northern New South Wales at the time and had done time at Grafton jail.

The Cox family siblings tried to move on with their lives after Narelle disappeared but a case being talked about in the media struck a chord with Karen in 1994.

Ivan Milat was being investigated by Task Force AIR and the circumstances of Narelle's disappearance sounded very similar. So she called them at the time.

Milat posing for a photo at his home, holding a firearm and wearing a sheriff’s badge.

"They listened to what I had to say and took down my details but I didn't expect to hear back from them.

"But 10 minutes later they called me back. They did a check on the dates and didn't think it was him as he was signed into work at a particular place and time and they left it at that."

Narelle's best friend Sue Cantle believed they shouldn't have ruled him out so quickly because Milat used to get people to sign in for him at different times.

"He had also been in Grafton jail and released from there so he was familiar with the area," she said.

"If the truck driver dropped Narelle in the Brunswick Heads area like he said he did, that put her right in the hotspot of where people were going missing.

"It was dangerous going hitch hiking at that time. A lot of girls went missing."

