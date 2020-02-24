Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Miley Cyrus performs at the Sunset Marquis on February 08, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Picture: Erik Voake/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus performs at the Sunset Marquis on February 08, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Picture: Erik Voake/Getty Images
Music

Miley announces Aussie bushfire concert

by Bronte Coy
24th Feb 2020 8:34 AM

Miley Cyrus has announced she's coming to Australia to headline a bushfire fundraiser concert next month.

The Slide Away singer will be joined by Lil Nas X (of Old Town Road fame), The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine for the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on March 13.

 

In a tweet, Cyrus explained that the money raised from ticket sales "will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires".

Proceeds from the concert will specifically benefit The WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund, and The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday 25 February, at 2pm AEDT via Ticketek.

The biggest Miley fans (with a bit more spare change) will be able to upgrade their experience with a "unique VIP package", ranging between $550 and $740 per ticket.

Among the extra features for VIP ticketholders are an exclusive standing area near the edge of the stage, 5 complimentary drinks, dedicated "executive bathrooms", access to an event photographer and priority entry.

 

The singer is currently dating Aussie star Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram
The singer is currently dating Aussie star Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram

The announcement comes a week after the hugely successful Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief fundraiser was held in Sydney, where 75,000 gathered for a star-studded line-up including Queen and Adam Lambert, 5 Seconds of Summer, k.d. lang and a number of other artists.

 

Adam Lambert and Queen were the headline act at last week’s Fire Fight fundraiser. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images
Adam Lambert and Queen were the headline act at last week’s Fire Fight fundraiser. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

The event, hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, raised more than $9.5 million for bushfire relief charities.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire relief charity concert miley cyrus music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Four domestic violence orders are breached every hour in Queensland, which advocates say has left victims feeling “helpless in terms of their own safety”.

        Verdict for couple over child sexual abuse charges

        premium_icon Verdict for couple over child sexual abuse charges

        News After almost two days of deliberating, a jury delivered a verdict.

        Dreamworld braces for inquest findings

        Dreamworld braces for inquest findings

        News Queensland coroner James McDougall will hand down his findings today

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days