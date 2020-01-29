Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity couple attend premiere of Thor:Ragnorak.
Celebrity couple attend premiere of Thor:Ragnorak.
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth officially single again

29th Jan 2020 9:27 AM

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially single.

Court records show that a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday finalised the divorce that ended the brief marriage of the 27-year-old American pop star and the 30-year-old Australian actor.

The couple separated and Hemsworth filed for divorce in August, about eight months after he and Cyrus married.

Hemsworth and Cyrus have no children, and neither sought spousal support. Documents cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

In a statement announcing their separation, they said they were choosing to focus on themselves and their careers and would remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share."

The Wrecking Ball singer and the Hunger Games actor spent sporadic stints as a couple for nearly a decade before they married in December 2018.

The day after Hemsworth filed for divorce, Cyrus denied on Twitter that her infidelity was the reason.

"I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating," Cyrus said in one of a series of tweets. "Liam and I have been together for a decade. I've said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

More Stories

Show More
celebrity divorce entertainment liam hemsworth miley cyrus

Just In

    Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort

    Spreadsheet exposes $100m rort
    • 29th Jan 2020 12:40 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Tweed students reveal goals for 2020

        premium_icon BACK TO SCHOOL: Tweed students reveal goals for 2020

        News Some parents gave a collective sigh of relief while others struggled to hold back tears and sobs as the 2020 school year resumed in earnest on the Tweed

        NAMED: 24 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 24 people to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of Tweed Heads Local Court today

        Coast health shop fined $7.5k over alleged false claims

        premium_icon Coast health shop fined $7.5k over alleged false claims

        Health A Gold Coast wellness business has been fined thousands for allegedly spruiking...

        Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        premium_icon Drone pilot reveals success of Tweed shark safety program

        News The drone does three flights an hour during tourist season