Milk Bank is crying out for help for Tweed bubs

A NEW pasteuriser has left the Tweed-based Mothers' Milk Bank in a position where it is able to process and supply more milk for sick or in-need babies but $28,000 out of pocket.

Marea Ryan, the group's director, is calling on the community to get behind it to raise the funds to pay for the new piece of equipment.

She said demand for the service, which opened in 2009, was continuing to grow and the new machine was needed to ensure it kept up.

"The pasteuriser we purchased still has about $28,000 outstanding on it,” she said.

"It is the first of its type in Australia and the beauty of it is that the way the machine functions allows us to do really small bottles of milk, such as 50ml bottles, which we couldn't before.

"When a bottle is fully defrosted and not used in 24-hours it has to be thrown out. Because we could only do 110ml bottles previously, there was a lot of wastage.”

The service makes available to infants, screened and pasteurised donated human milk if their own mother is unable to breastfeed or supply breastmilk of her own.

The reasons for using the milk bank included pre-term babies and sick mothers.

In addition to calling for donations to pay for the machine, Ms Ryan said Mothers' Milk Bank was seeking government grants to allow it to employ staff and operate across five days.

It currently relies on volunteers. Donate via: mothersmilkbank.com.au.