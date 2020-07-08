Menu
Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
8th Jul 2020 10:28 AM
HUNDREDS of cannabis plants, worth to almost $1 million in street value, have been seized by police during a raid on a property south of Brisbane.

Logan police executed a search warrant on a property on Ferguson street in Yatala at around 9.30am last Wednesday, July 1.

There they allegedly found 369 cannabis plants growing in a shed and in the bush.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
The drugs have an estimated street value of close to $920,000, police say.

Hundreds of marijuana plants found on a Queensland property. Picture: supplied
Police have charged a 59-year-old Yatala man with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection of a drug offence.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.

Cannabis plants police allegedly found growing at a Yatala property on July 1. Picture: Queensland Police Media
