Murwillumbah's Nutra Organics employees Jemma Quinlan, Emma Stewart and Alexandra Culleton holding their award winning new product. Photo: Jessica Lamb
News

$1M turnover for award-winning North Coast product

Jessica Lamb
15th Oct 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content

A MURWILLUMBAH company has taken out a national industry award for their products for the second year in a row.

Nutra Organics took out the Convenience Product of the Year category in the Food and Beverage Industry Awards in September for their collagen flavours.

The mixable powder is a twist on their Collagen Beauty product and was recognised for

providing a convenient and natural solution to supporting collagen regeneration to improve skin, hair and nails.

The business started as a passion project for Tweed Coast couple of 35 years, Mark and Darlene Powell, in 1998 and has gone from strength to strength.

Mr Powell said the collagen product was great because of its versatility.

"You can put in a breakfast smoothie if you want for example and have it quickly on the go," he said.

"It's also handy for people who want to put it in their water bottle and sip on it throughout the day.

"It tastes great and is good for you. I am really proud of it and we are the only company in Australia who has brought a flavoured collagen option to the market that has scientifically proven benefits."

 

Murwillumbah's Nutraorganics business owners Mark and Darlene Powell
Murwillumbah's Nutraorganics business owners Mark and Darlene Powell

 

The latest feather in the cap is the now award-winning Collagen Beauty flavours grossing more than $1 million dollars in Australia alone since their launch in October 2019.

In the same awards last year, the company won the sustainability category for their compostable packaging.

The same ethos has extended to their Collagen Beauty flavours as they come in full size tubs that are fully recyclable, made from recycled plastic, are BPA free and keep a long shelf life of 18 months.

The sachets are made from plant-based materials and trees that are Forestry Stewardship Council certified, meaning for every tree cut down another is planted.

Ingredients for the Collagen Beauty were sourced from within 150km of their factory.

Mr Powell said the business was passionate about supporting the Northern NSW region and had moved their operations from Currumbin to South Murwillumbah for more space and better freighting opportunities for the M1.

"We have plans to further expand the operation which will create more fantastic employment opportunities," he said.

beauty products health products south murwillumbah twdbusiness twdnews tweed
Lismore Northern Star

