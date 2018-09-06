Millions available in funding for local surf clubs

FUNDING GRANTS: $4 million is available in infrastructure funding for local surf clubs.

TWEED MP Geoff Provest says surf life-saving clubs can now apply for infrastructure funding as part of a $4 million statewide boost to surf club facilities funding.

Mr Provest said surf life-saving clubs across NSW would benefit from the funding which will improve facilities that help save the lives of locals, visitors and tourists.

"Surf life-saving clubs are home base for our tens of thousands of volunteer lifesavers patrolling our beaches, allowing all age groups to learn about and contribute to water safety," Mr Provest said.

"We rely on the skill and passion of volunteer surf lifesavers to provide this service and this vital injection of funding will ensure lifesavers have the support they need to do their important work through improving the standard and quality of surf life-saving clubs in NSW.”

Sport's Minister Stuart Ayres said more than $28 million in funding had been allocated in the past decade to make club facilities across NSW safer, accessible and secure.

"Not just an important home base for volunteers patrolling our beaches, surf clubs are the hive of community activity, used for training courses, community gatherings and sporting events,” Mr Ayres said.

"From nippers to senior patrollers, members of surf life-saving clubs provide an amazing service to the people of NSW.

Applications close on October 5.

Details about applications and eligibility can be found at www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants.