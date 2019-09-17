Milne open to second dwellings

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said she was open to allowing second dwellings on properties as part of the Rural Land Strategy. Picture: Scott Powick.

ALLOWING second dwellings on rural properties in the Tweed will be considered by the mayor, who has previously voiced her concerns over the proposal.

Katie Milne said she was willing to consider the merits of second dwellings, which has been a major hurdle in the progress of the council’s Rural Land Strategy.

The strategy has yet to be agreed upon, with landowner’s frustration at the inability to add second dwellings to their properties the main reason a draft has gone back to consultation.

With council and stakeholders preparing to meet in the coming weeks, the Tweed mayor said she is open to hearing the justifications of the proposal.

“I am open to consider the merits of second dwellings but we definitely need more information on the implications,” Cr Milne said.

“While second dwellings may undoubtably help some rural landholders it also has the potential to cause many problems for farmers, and not all farmers support second dwellings.

“Land use conflict between residential uses and agricultural activities is a very real concern as advised by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.”

The mayor has been a leading voice in the opposition to allowing second dwellings on rural sites.

Cr Milne said one of her major concerns was the possible impact it could have on ratepayers, with extra infrastructure to maintain.

“Another important point to consider is that council will not receive any extra rates from these second dwellings,” she said.

“So basically the rest of the shire will be subsidising the services and infrastructure costs for all these second dwellings, such as roads, footpaths, libraries, parks and sports fields, public toilets, septic inspections and ranger services.”

“Everyone wants to see our farmers thrive but there are reasons why this sort of policy hasn’t been progressed in the past.”