Tweed Shire mayor Katie Milne and deputy mayor Chris Cherry.
Council News

Milne’s glowing endorsement sets scene for deputy vote

Michael Doyle
16th Sep 2019 10:17 AM
TWEED Mayor Katie Milne has given a glowing endorsement of her deputy ahead of the councils vote on the position on Thursday.

Councillors will decide who will be the second in charge for the final 12 months of the term at Thursdays chamber meeting in Murwillumbah.

Three councillors have indicated they would contest the vote, including the incumbent Chris Cherry.

Councillors Pryce Allsop and Reece Byrnes are also expected to contest the vote.

Cr Milne told the Tweed Daily News she believed the incumbent has been "outstanding" in the role, and this is the reason she would vote for Cr Cherry should she formally put her hand up for the role again.

The Mayor's glowing endorsement has set the scene for Thursday's contest.

"Whilst all the contenders have their different merits Cr Cherry has been an outstanding advocate for the community as deputy mayor," Cr Milne said.

"She is meticulous on details, fair and compassionate for all sides of politics, extremely hardworking and highly intelligent."

