Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A mine operated by Anglo American was evacuated with concerns over the atmosphere.
A mine operated by Anglo American was evacuated with concerns over the atmosphere.
News

Evacuation at CQ mine

Ashley Pillhofer
19th Nov 2019 11:16 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MINERS were evacuated from an underground mine yesterday after concerns about atmosphere changes.

Mine operator Anglo American confirmed an incident at its Grasstree Mine, which the company said involved a change in the underground environment behind a newly sealed longwall area.

"Based on our standard procedures, personnel were withdrawn from the underground environment as a precaution only," a company spokeswoman said.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Future of nine major new mines

The spokeswoman said underground sampling showed different levels of oxidisation in the mine prompting the company to take the precaution to remove people from the site.

She said while the incident was being reported as "potentially explosive" there were no "triggers" in the area.

Despite reports the Queensland Mines Inspectorate was involved in the withdrawal of staff at Grasstree after an audit, the Department of Natural Resources and Mining said this was not accurate.

Work is underway to prepare for re-entry and return to normal operations.

anglo american mine incident mining incident queensland mines inspectorate
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Home lending up by 52 per cent

    Home lending up by 52 per cent
    • 19th Nov 2019 12:40 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tyalgum situation worse than first thought

        premium_icon Tyalgum situation worse than first thought

        Breaking The village is about to have stricter water restrictions imposed, just days after starting Level Two restrictions.

        • 19th Nov 2019 11:48 AM
        The best of the 80s coming to Twin Towns

        premium_icon The best of the 80s coming to Twin Towns

        Music The great music of the 1980s will be on full display on Saturday evening, when the...

        FIRE UPDATE: Active fire still burning across the landscape

        FIRE UPDATE: Active fire still burning across the landscape

        News Firefighters are still busy at fires across the Northern Rivers

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards