Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW BUSINESS: CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts.
NEW BUSINESS: CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts.
Business

Mining leader secures $180m in contracts

Staff reporters
27th Jan 2020 12:19 PM | Updated: 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CIMIC Group company UGL has secured lucrative contracts for maintenance, shutdown and project services in the mining sector, the company announced.

The new contracts will generate revenue of about $180 million and be executed over a three-year period, providing mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and access services for maintenance, shutdowns and sustaining capital projects.

They will deliver maintenance, shutdown and project services across several sites and with several clients in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

There is also a three-year contract to provide multi-discipline services for Alcoa across the Wagerup and Pinjarra sites in Western Australia.

CIMIC Group chief executive Michael Wright said the contracts demonstrated UGL's position as a market leader in the Australian mining industry for the delivery of maintenance and mechanical, electrical and instrumentation access services.

UGL managing director Jason Spears said the company was excited to be leveraging its 30 years of experience in the mining industry to support key organisations in the resources sector.

"Our strong working partnerships with leading mining organisations support UGL's reputation for solid performance and safe delivery of maintenance and shutdown services," Mr Spears said.

bowen basin cimec construction mining
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our hay running heroes hit the road for 2020 Aus Day run

        Our hay running heroes hit the road for 2020 Aus Day run

        News ALMOST 180 trucks have hit the road as the 2020 Burrumbuttock Australia Day Hay Run this morning.

        Coast’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        premium_icon Coast’s best hidden gem swimming spots

        Travel We reveal 10 of the best underrated spots for cooling off.

        ‘SUPERHUMAN EFFORT’: Unique idea to support fire victims

        premium_icon ‘SUPERHUMAN EFFORT’: Unique idea to support fire victims

        News One local club raised more than $5,000 with only volunteers to help

        Lisa brings perfect punch lines to Kingy

        premium_icon Lisa brings perfect punch lines to Kingy

        News The hilarious Fiona McGary is coming to the Tweed