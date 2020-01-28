Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Twiggy Forrest's yacht the Ocean Explorer berthed at Cairns Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Twiggy Forrest's yacht the Ocean Explorer berthed at Cairns Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Business

Mining magnate’s superyacht arrives in Cairns

by Pete Martinelli
28th Jan 2020 1:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S a research ship - with a waterslide.

Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's super yacht the Pangaea Ocean Explorer has taken up temporary residence at Marlin Marina in Cairns.

The 56m deepwater marine research vessel was built in 1999 by Trinity Yachts in the United States.

In 2018, the Fortescue Metals chairman and philanthropist used dividends from his Minderoo Foundation and bought the vessel for an undisclosed amount.

Andrew Forrest.
Andrew Forrest.

In early 2019, it was spotted off the Western Australian coast south of Perth with a giant waterslide.

It is not clear whether the mining magnate is in Cairns with the superyacht.

In 2018, while studying a PhD in marine ecology at the University of Western Sydney, he used the vessel as a platform to announce a $100 million donation for marine science.

At the time, Mr Forrest said Australia needed to do more to lead the world in ocean research as part of its responsibility in managing one of the world's largest ocean ­regions.

He said catches from wild fisheries in Australia had fallen more than 30 per cent in recent years, and were still falling.

More Stories

Show More
andrew forrest pangaea ocean explorer superyacht

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why you should check out this new Tweed interactive exhibit

        premium_icon Why you should check out this new Tweed interactive exhibit

        Council News A new interactive exhibit designed to inspire visitors about Tweed’s culture and history opens after months of construction

        Why Kingscliff Beach will be packed out this weekend

        premium_icon Why Kingscliff Beach will be packed out this weekend

        News Kingscliff Beach will be a hive of activity this weekend

        HERO'S WELCOME: Thai cave rescuer coming to Kingy event

        premium_icon HERO'S WELCOME: Thai cave rescuer coming to Kingy event

        News The 2019 Australian of the Year is coming to Kingscliff

        ODDITIES: Phil's fuel pump is his childhood's Golden Fleece

        premium_icon ODDITIES: Phil's fuel pump is his childhood's Golden Fleece

        News Mr Taylor began pumping fuel at just eight years of age